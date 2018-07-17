Mattress Company Opens ‘Magical’ Nap Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mattress company Casper is giving those who love to sleep an additional place to catch Z's.

“When we started Casper four years ago, we wanted to create a place where we could create both products and amazing experiences to help people sleep better," Neil Parikh, Casper co-founder and COO told WPIX.

On Wednesday, Casper opened The Dreamery, a place that lets New Yorkers, rest and recharge. Guests arrive through a starlit tunnel. After check-in, they are invited to change into pajamas and grab a sleep mask before hitting the Zzz’s in one of the nine nooks.

"You enter this really wonderful zen zone that’s been designed exactly for napping, so everything from the scent, to the smell, you can actually meditate inside our pods," said Parikh.

With 42 percent of New Yorkers reporting sleep problems, companies have tried to give city dwellers a place to get some shut-eye. Earlier this year, a similar concept to The Dreamery called Nap York opened in Midtown.

But Casper calls The Dreamery a wellness “social experiment,” and says what distinguishes it is the products and services offered. The space will also host community events and classes.

Those in need of a little extra sleep can either book a 45-minute time slot online or just walk in.

For $25 you get drinks, pajamas, refreshing amenities and a private space to relax.

Casper describes the napping space as a "perfectly private, quiet pod with an outrageously comfortable bed."

After napping, newly recharged patrons are encouraged to freshen up and enjoy a cup of coffee before taking on the rest of their day,.