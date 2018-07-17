Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CalVet and the California Military Department will host the 6th-annual MRE Cooking Challenge on Thursday, July 19. Beginning at noon, Military cooks from different branches of service will pair up with veterans in a friendly competition to transform randomly selected military rations into culinary delights in 40-minute rounds with a championship round at 6 p.m. A panel of judges will pick the winner based on taste, presentation, skill and showmanship.

The cooking challenge takes place during the State Fair’s Military and Veteran Appreciation Day, which features a variety of specially designed attractions and exhibits. Admission is free for veterans and military personnel who present a valid military ID, driver license with a veteran designation, or other proof of service on July 19. Family members, dependents or guests pay Fair admission.

CalVet and California Military Department staff will be available all day at the event and at tables throughout State Fair grounds to answer questions about veteran benefits and career opportunities.

WWII pilot and triple ace Bud Anderson will join the MRE Cooking Challenge during the championship round Thursday evening. Women Veterans Alliance Founder and Director Melissa Washington will be on-hand at 1 p.m. for the first preliminary round, and board member John Busterud of the California Veterans Board will be available during the second preliminary round at 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/200082137299003/

More info:

MRE Cooking Challenge

Thursday

Three Rounds- Noon, 3pm and 6pm

California State Fair

CalVet.CA.Gov