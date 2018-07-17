Officers Determine Cause of Amador County Irish Fire

AMADOR COUNTY — Cal Fire reports their officers determined the cause of the Irish Fire, which was contained July 9.

The 825-acre fire was sparked when a person was improperly using a grinder. The person responsible has been identified but charges have not been filed.

In a span of four days, the fire forced the evacuation of an entire neighborhood and destroyed or damaged several outbuildings. Although no homes were destroyed, FOX40 spoke with a rancher whose cars, hay barn and grass used to feed his cattle were obliterated.