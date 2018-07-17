Suspect Turns Himself in After Woman Found Dead Near South Sacramento Intersection

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the person of interest in a woman’s homicide case has turned himself in as the suspect.

Just after midnight July 8, a driver led CHP officers to his car at Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, where Nedria Isaac, 45, was found unresponsive. Isaac had been shot at least once and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department say 33-year-old Joseph Sandoval was a person of interest in the case. On Monday, Sandoval turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

He has been charged on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. He also faces charges related to a warrant for a prior robbery. His bail has been set at $610,000.