‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Showing in Roseville

Simone is in the studio with some of the performers from the "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" play. The play will be held at the Roseville Theatre Arts Academy on Friday July 20th and 28th 7:30 pm, Saturday July 21st at 7:30 pm, Sunday July 22nd at 2:00 pm, and Saturday July 29th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm.
An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime! While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter and only one speller leaves victorious! At least the losers get a juice box!