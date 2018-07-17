‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ Showing in Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with some of the performers from the "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" play. The play will be held at the Roseville Theatre Arts Academy on Friday July 20th and 28th 7:30 pm, Saturday July 21st at 7:30 pm, Sunday July 22nd at 2:00 pm, and Saturday July 29th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm.