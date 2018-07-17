Video Shows Off-Duty Deputy Intervening in Domestic Violence Situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- An off-duty Sutter County sheriff's deputy is being hailed as a hero after intervening in a domestic violence situation in a Walmart parking lot in Yuba City.

Video shared on Facebook shows a man pulling a woman into his car when the deputy, who was armed, stepped in.

"It was good that the guy was there, I thought," shopper Bill Stevenson said.

Therapist Karina Rios saw the video and says domestic abuse is sadly a common sight in Yuba City.

"It was mixed emotions, afraid for them and then also like proud of (the deputy). That he did his duty even though he was off duty," Rios said. "I actually used to work in the store a long time ago and I've seen men who will hit women."

At one point in the video, the man and the deputy briefly scuffle but the deputy never fires his weapon.

"Thank you for being a hero," Rios said.

The suspect in the incident ran away, and police say there is a warrant out for his arrest.