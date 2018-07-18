3 Former Sacramento International Airport Employees Face Federal Mail Theft Charges

SACRAMENTO — Three former employees who worked with the Sacramento International Airport’s post office were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of federal crimes.

Joshua Fine Hopoi, 22, Raymond Huyenh Su, 29, and Domingo Kapuni Ene, 27, worked for a company contracted by the airport. The former employees were tasked with loading outgoing U.S. mail onto planes and unloading incoming mail.

Following a multi-agency investigation, which included searching through airport video surveillance and issuing multiple search warrants, the three men were charged with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter. They could face five years in federal prison and $250,000 fines.