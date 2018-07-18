Body Found Floating in Sacramento River Along Old Sacramento

OLD SACRAMENTO — A body was found floating in the Sacramento River Wednesday in Old Sacramento.

Eddie McCauley with Sacramento Police Department reports around 11:40 a.m. a citizen flagged down a State Parks employee to let them know a body was in the river behind the State Railroad Museum.

Investigators say the body did not appear to have any obvious signs of trauma. A coroner will continue the investigation. McCauley did not provide any additional details about the identity of the deceased.

