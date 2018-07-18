California’s Iconic Highway 1 Near Big Sur Ready to Reopen

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

The California Department of Transportation says the road that connects Los Angeles to San Francisco will be open to all travelers by midmorning Wednesday.

The department says construction workers made great progress and the road will open weeks earlier than expected. They had announced its opening by the end of July.

Highway 1 was blocked by a massive landslide in May 2017 that moved millions of tons of earth, displacing 75 acres (30 hectares) of land.

The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres (6 hectares) of new coastline about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers).