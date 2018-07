Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the tap takeovers happening at Fat City Brew & BBQ on the Miracle Mile during Stockton Beer Week: 7/18 Lagunitas Brewing, 7/19 Saint Archer Brewing, 7/20 Ballast Point Brewing. Stop in to try some great brews, stay and enjoy delicious BBQ.

More info:

Stockton Beer Week

Now- July 22

Various times & locations

(209) 938-1555

StocktonBeerWeek.com