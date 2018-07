Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- Firefighters are at the scene of a wildfire growing near County Road 88 and County Road 29 in Yolo County.

It was unknown when exactly the fire began, but it had spread to at least 820 acres by Wednesday night. It is 40 percent contained.

The Winters Police Department has lifted mandatory evacuations for the intersection of County Roads 88 and 29.

Cal Fire has dubbed the blaze the Eighty Eight Fire.

FOX40 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.