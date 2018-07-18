Gender Reveal Lights Up State Fair Ferris Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's a girl!

The announcement on the Ferris wheel lit up Cal Expo. Stacy and Ricky Wheeler now know they'll be parents to a baby girl.

An over the top gender reveal is exactly what the couple deserves after Stacy says they tried to conceive for years. The little girl is their miracle.

"Such a huge blessing. I was on fertility medicine and it was my last round before in vitro, so I'm super thankful," Stacy said.

A big group of friends and family surrounded the Wheelers as they shared the exciting news with those closest to them.

Stacy says she had a name picked for a boy but not for a girl. They now have four and a half months to agree on the best fit for their little angel and prepare for parenthood.