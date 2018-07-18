National Bridal Sale Event

Posted 1:59 PM, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:50PM, July 18, 2018


SPARKLE Bridal Couture, Northern CA’s premiere bridal salon solely dedicated to sizes 14-30 is hosting the National Bridal Sale Event, a sale event made up of 800 bridal salons across the country.  Representing Sacramento, SPARKLE will have all in-stock bridal gowns at 25-75% off.  And all accessories will be 20% off.  This event only happens once a year!  July 20-29 and appointments are necessary.

More info:
National Bridal Sale Event
July 20-29
Sparkle Bridal Couture
3200 Folsom Blvd.
Appointment only
(916) 538-6615
SparkleBridalCouture.com