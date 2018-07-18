Parents File Claim Against Travis Air Force Base Amid Molestation Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- The parents of a 5-year-old girl have filed a claim for damages with Travis Air Force Base after they say she was molested by other kids at a childcare center there.

The girl's mother, Tanisha Porter, says Travis Air Force Base dragged its feet about two separate incidents in which she claims her daughter was molested by two other children, both times in the bathroom.

"No child never should have to go through what our daughter went through," Porter said.

The parents of the girl say the Travis Youth Center, where she was enrolled, didn’t do enough to protect her.

The family says three weeks ago their daughter was found in the bathroom naked with another female child, who could have been anywhere from 5 to 12 years old. They say the alleged victim was touched inappropriately.

"The other child asked her to sit on her lap. She hugged her. She kissed her. She rubbed her," said the girl's godmother, Jamilia Land.

The girl is now getting therapy for emotional problems.

"Angry at times," said the girl's father Marcus Robinson. "She’s crying all the time. She’s waking up around the clock at night."

But the family says the incidents were hushed up and no action was taken until Porter posted a video on the base's Facebook page, graphically outlining the crimes.

"It happened to my child. It very much well could happen to yours, just like that," Porter said in her video.

The parents said the base was slow to report the initial incident, give them more information, or, at the very least, take extra precautions after the first incident

"It’s really beyond my comprehension that these people will not do anything until we had to fully make a Facebook post to make things happen," Marcus Robinson said.

On Wednesday, civil rights attorney John Burris said the family is filing a damage claim, a possible precursor to a federal lawsuit.

"The supervisors should have protected and after the first incident should have been more conscious of the potential harm," Burris said.

The family wants more changes in procedures, like more staff to monitor kids and stricter bathroom protocols.

The base referred the media to a statement it released this weekend, stating that they take the charges seriously and that their top priority is the safety of the children but did not respond to the filing of the claim or the fate of the two kids accused of the molestations.

All of it is a source of emotional frustration for the family.

"I’m just so upset that this whole situation could have been prevented," Porter said. "They just didn't care."

According to military protocol, the base has six months to respond to the claim and if there is no agreement on damages, a federal lawsuit can be filed.