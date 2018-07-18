Preview of Super Parent Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is outside getting a little preview of the upcoming Super Parent Day at Shasta Community Park.

A Super Parent is a person who assumes the primary responsibility of raising a child who may or may not be their own. Although there may not be clear and deliberate reciprocity, the Super Parent works tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure said child is nourished, clothed, and nurtured. Super Parent Day (SPD) was established in 2012 to honor Super Parents in all forms whether it be a parent, grandparent, or extended family member. Every third Saturday in July SPD culminates in an annual community event intended to provide resources and family-fun. The day includes community service vendors, youth sport camps, a backpack giveaway and much more.