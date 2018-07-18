Stockton Home Burglarized Then Shot At; Police Search for Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Friday night, while the Fierros family was out visiting relatives, their Stockton home was burglarized.

"They didn't take much but they destroyed the whole house," said Jeimi Fierros. "They just tore everything up apart."

Surveillance cameras captured a young man at the front door before it happened and a few young people prowling around out back.

"They yanked the cameras out," Jeimi Fierros said. "They broke the lights. The kicked the dog, broke his rib."

Jeimi is the daughter of the homeowners and lives nearby. What was destroyed more than anything else that night was the sense of safety and security the Fierros family enjoyed during the 10 years they've lived in their neighborhood north of Farmington Road.

About five hours after the break-in, dozens of shots were fired from the street at the family's home.

"There's bullets everywhere," Jeimi Fierros said.

Bullets entered the home in multiple places. Six people were inside at the time, including two small children. A bedroom window was pierced.

Many items were damaged by the shots. Jeimi says her sister was grazed by a bullet but nobody was seriously hurt in the end.

Mrs. Fierros, the matriarch of this family, says angels were watching out for them.

"She says, 'Yeah, we have a lot,'" her daughter, Bertha, translated for her.

Stockton police are on the case. They welcome tips from anybody who recognizes any of the young men in the video. A dark blue, possibly purple, Honda Accord may be involved.

Members of the Fierros family spoke out to raise awareness.

"Not just because of what they did to us but it's just we could avoid this happening to a lot of people," Jeimi said.

The surveillance video has been widely shared on Facebook and several tips have been generated. Stockton police say they are following up on leads.