Top Drone Business Opportunities

If you are technically inclined and looking to start a new business -- or have an existing business that could benefit from new technology -- why not take advantage of one of the latest trends.

Becoming a drone expert could take your career to new heights.

If you want to use your drone for something more rewarding -- consider becoming a search and rescue drone operator. Drones can fly at night -- and reach areas where helicopters can't travel. The technology is quickly becoming an indispensable tool for first responders and search and rescue organizations. You can rent out your fully equipped drone for the job -- or become an operator yourself. Surveillance is another opportunity for drones. Entrepreneurs looking to cash in on the trend can offer protection from intruders, fire and water leaks.

If the drone is activated, it can take a live feed and send it to a smartphone -- as well as notifying authorities. If you own farmland -- or a winery -- use a drone to survey your crops. You can equip your drone with sensors to collect data on things like soil hydration, and checking for infestations. Drones make it easier to fly above your land -- you can get hourly updates if needed. Taking pictures of landscapes opens up another field you can cash in on -- cartographic surveys. A drone mapping business can offer cheaper and quicker data than survey teams on the ground. Get a jump start in a number of industries using drone services including construction, urban planning,flood monitoring, and archaeology. Drones make it easier than ever now to capture aerial images. You can get an affordable drone with high-resolution cameras -- so you can snap high-quality pictures of things like: weddings, real estate, sporting events, wildlife and landscapes.

As with any new technology that may affect public safety or privacy, there are regulations.

if you're thinking of starting a drone business -- check the regulations first.

