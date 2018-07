VACAVILLE — A tractor-trailer fire has snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 80 near the Cherry Glen Road offramp.

The public information officer for the City of Vacaville reports the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

By 4:40 p.m., officials said they could be dealing with a potential hazmat situation but did not elaborate.

Update: I-80 in @cityofvacaville open. But watch for residual delays on WB I-80 near Cherry Glen as @CaltransD4 @ChpSolano @VacavilleFire cleanup scene of earlier big-rig fire. For latest updates, go to Caltrans Quick Map or @511SFBay pic.twitter.com/M6FwZYtUc9 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 19, 2018

By 5:15 p.m. all westbound lanes were reopened.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

