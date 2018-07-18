Two Drivers Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Elverta Road

SACRAMENTO — Two drivers have been hospitalized after a head-on collision on Elverta Road.

The accident between the white van and a silver pick up truck happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman in the truck was unconscious and taken to hospital; the male driver of the van was also hospitalized.

Both have major injuries

The crash did not impact traffic on Highway 99.

The cause of the crash is unknown and it is unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

