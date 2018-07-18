Two Teens Admit to Starting 480-Acre Fire Along I-580

ALAMEDA COUNTY — Two teenagers told Manteca police they were the ones responsible for the Grant Fire in Alameda County.

The 480-acre fire closed down Interstate 580 on July 8, snarling traffic for hours. It was fully contained by the following morning.

Cal Fire says the teens had put “safe and sane” fireworks in the exhaust pipe of a car. The use of any fireworks is illegal in unincorporated Alameda County.

The boys called 911 but the fire quickly jumped the interstate west of West Grant Line Road.

On July 9, the boys turned themselves into the police department. According to Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly, they were arrested but not booked into jail. The District Attorney’s office will look into the case and determine whether or not to file charges against the teens.