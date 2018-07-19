50 Cars Broken Into Overnight in Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Police in Roseville are investigating a rash in vehicle break-ins overnight into Thursday.

A window repairman had his work cut out for himself. He said he already replaced the driver's window on a white Jeep and was still busy working on a rear window Thursday afternoon. Parked a few spaces down, a larger SUV also had a shattered window.

The Jeep owner said a line of cars parked at the Hyatt Hotel along Gibson Drive were all hit Wednesday night.

Roseville police began receiving calls around midnight regarding a suspicious car and smashed car windows in the area of Gibson Drive and Roseville Parkway, near the Galleria Mall and some of the hotels.

Initially, investigators said about 30 vehicles were hit.

"We also found some other parking lots that we didn't realize were victimized this morning," said Roseville Police Sgt. Jason Bosworth. "So probably, all in all, we have about 50 auto burglaries over the evening."

The Jeep owner said the car burglar was selective in choosing what he or she was going to steal. The owner's two Ray-Ban sunglasses and a $100 bottle of cologne were left behind.

Bosworth said the culprit, instead, made off with "loose change, jewelry, luggage, bags."

For now, there is no suspect description. A gray-colored sedan may be involved.

"If you notice somebody out there who's bragging about doing something like this and you wanna give us a call, or give Crime Stoppers a call, there could be some incentive in it for you," Bosworth said.