Suspects in Modesto Open Fire on Police During Chase; 3 Arrested, 2 Remain at Large

MODESTO -- Modesto police have three people in custody after police say the suspects opened fire on officers. There are still two additional people police are looking for.

It was a busy night for law enforcement agencies in Stanislaus County.

Since 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Rouse Avenue in west Modesto flashed with police lights. The street was blocked off with yellow tape as authorities began their search for suspects accused of firing shots at auto theft task force officers.

"Last night, STANCATT was following a vehicle they suspected was stolen [and] they got into a pursuit," explained Sharon Bear, Modesto Police spokeswoman.

Bear told FOX40 at some point someone in the car fired shots at the officers. No officers were hit or fired back.

After the pursuit, the car came to stop and the people took off running in different directions.

"They found them at this intersection and at different areas around the intersection," Bear said.

Modesto police took three suspects into custody, including two minors.

Law enforcement agencies spent the remainder of the evening and early morning looking for two additional suspects.

"They went house to house and yard to yard," Bear said.

SWAT teams, K-9s, drones and the sheriff department's helicopter were all utilized during the search.

"We have left the scene but we have not finished working the city today," Bear said.

Modesto police are asking you if you notice someone suspicious in your neighborhood or on your property to please contact police and do not contact that person directly because the suspects they are searching for may still be armed.