BecuzICare11’s Leah Nelson Hosts Basketball Camp for Kids

SACRAMENTO -- So often in this world of viral sensations, someone gets their 15 minutes of fame and then goes back to life as usual.

But for Leah Nelson, who captured hearts internationally in 2016 with her BecuzICare11 bracelet campaign, that's not the case. Her mission to spread kindness has continued on to this day.

Thursday, she celebrated two years of BecuzICare with a "Bigger Than Basketball" camp -- which teaches leadership skills through basketball.

Joining her, as usual, is DJ Eddie Z, motivational speaker Kevin Bracy and Sacramento Skills Academy coaches Sam and Danielle, who she has been training with since she was 8 years old.

Leah knows the kids at Thursday's camp share her passion for basketball, but none share her resources.

"They would have loved the game still but not had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals," she told FOX40.

And despite going pretty hard in the paint, the kids had a blast. A lot of them participating on Thursday, lives at St. John's Center for Real Change transitional living center. For many of these kids, a stable living situation is plenty to look forward to.

"Last year, I was in foster care," participant Breanna Chaquies said.

But on Thursday, it was all about just having fun.