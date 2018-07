Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alyssa Marty of Shine Yoga + Barre is giving us a Beer Yoga lesson in advance of her Stockton Beer Week event happening tonight (July 19) at Channel Brewing Co. in Stockton. Stockton Beer Week runs through July 22 with dozens of beer related events at bars, pubs, and restaurants across the city.

More info:

Stockton Beer Week

Now- July 22

Various times & locations

(209) 938-1555

StocktonBeerWeek.com