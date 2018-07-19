Police Search for Man Who Attacked, Robbed 68-Year-Old in Elevator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department needs help finding a man who attacked a 68-year-old in an apartment elevator last month.

Ky Van Nguyen was attacked in the elevator of his Stockton apartment complex June 7 but says he didn't back down.

"I fight back. I don't care, you know?" Nguyen said.

The Stockton Police Department says three people hit and robbed Nguyen of his cell phone at the Franco Center Apartments off El Dorado Street.

"The very next day after this robbery we received a phone call that they were at the Franco Center," said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Essence Kidd, 23, and 22-year-old Shanta Lockridge were arrested and charged with elder abuse and robbery.

But 47-year-old DeAngelo Jones is still out there and investigators want to find him.

"Anytime that you attack an elderly person that is very disheartening," Silva said.

Nguyen, a Vietnam native, moved to the U.S. decades ago. He says he was in the Army for eight years.

He lives a quiet life as a widower with only one daughter, who doesn't live nearby. Nguyen keeps to himself, so why he was attacked doesn't make sense.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward to find DeAngelo Jones. Police says he spent a lot of time at the Franco Center.