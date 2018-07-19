Police: Teen Fights Off Woman Trying to Rob Her Mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 15-year-old Stockton girl fought off her mother's would-be robber Wednesday evening, police said.

The girl and her mother were walking near Hammer Lane and Lan Ark Drive around 8 p.m. when it quickly turned dangerous.

"When they were approached by the suspect, who attacked the mother, pushed her down on the ground," Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said.

Silva says the female attacker tried to make off with the mother's purse but didn't get far.

"[The teen] pushed the suspect off of her mother and actually retrieved the purse from the suspect," Silva told FOX40.

Officers say no one was injured but advise to always play it safe in those situations.

"We always encourage people, when they're in that type of situation, just to turn over your property," Silva said.