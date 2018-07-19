Sacramento Bee Office Briefly Evacuated Due to Suspicious Bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A bag believed to be suspicious led to the Sacramento Bee building in Midtown Sacramento to be evacuated Thursday morning.

"We received a phone call this morning that a package had been placed against our front lobby windows," Human Resources Vice President for Sacramento Bee, Linda Brooks said.

Police got the call just after 6 a.m. about the suspicious package left in front of the Sacramento Bee.

Security footage actually caught a man riding up on a bike to the front doors of the building and looking at security before placing that bag right in front of the doors.

Police told employees to evacuate the building and taped off a perimeter. Q Street between 21st and 22nd streets was closed off for several hours.

Bomb threat at the @sacbee_news this morning. All employees evacuated and safe: https://t.co/cHYjDU1F5Q pic.twitter.com/SgB3iTOSYB — lauren gustus (@laurengustus) July 19, 2018

"The building behind us has been evacuated and remains empty at this time," Sacramento Police Detective Eddie Macaulay said.

After taking a look at the package, they called in the bomb squad to investigate.

"With all the information that we had it seemed prudent to call out the EOD squad and use their expertise and their equipment to make sure everybody is safe," Macaulay explained.

As Sacramento Bee employees waited on officers to examine the package, many of them continued working remotely from the sidewalk, writing updates about the news story happening right on their front doorstep.

Currently standing outside of the @sacbee_news. There is an active bomb threat, security asked employees to leave the building: @SacPolice cordon off the entrance. pic.twitter.com/oCTdgg1kPu — Daniel Myungkyu Kim (@so_dakim) July 19, 2018

"They're very dedicated to their job and want to get the story out and make sure that we let the public know what took place," Brooks said.

Three hours after the bag first appeared, the bomb squad found no threat and the employees were able to return back to business as usual.

EOD determined the package was not dangerous. Scene is being cleared, ongoing investigation. https://t.co/IOvXtclOPc — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 19, 2018

"We're very grateful for the fast response from the police department and keeping the safety of the employees here first front," Macaulay said.

A representative for the Sacramento Bee told FOX40 they will be handing their surveillance footage over to police to try to track down the bicyclist who left the bag in front of their building.

This incident comes just a few weeks after the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland.