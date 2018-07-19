Southern California Man ID’d as Victim in Deadly Plane Crash

TRUCKEE — The medical examiner has identified the passenger who died after a plane crashed in a meadow near Truckee Tuesday.

Peter Jackson, 55, of West Hollywood, died after he was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The pilot of the single-engine plane, 60-year-old Kenneth Whittall-Scherfee of Carmichael, died at the scene.

A third man was in the plane at the time. He was critically injured and hospitalized. His condition as of Thursday has not been reported.

Whittall-Scherfee took off from Truckee Tahoe Airport around 7:30 a.m. and immediately experienced engine trouble, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Ten minutes later, the plane came down on the west side of Highway 267.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the deadly crash.