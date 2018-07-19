This Bus Carrier Will Take You from Sacramento to Los Angeles for $15

Posted 12:48 PM, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, July 19, 2018

A bus of German provider Flixbus is seen in front of Nijmegen railway station in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, on December 28, 2016. (AFP / ANP / Piroschka van de Wouw)

SACRAMENTO — Imagine making the trek from Sacramento to Los Angeles and only paying $15.

German-based bus carrier FlixBus announced new destinations in California on Thursday, including Sacramento, San Francisco, Bakersfield, Oakland and San Jose.

Trips from Sacramento to Los Angeles are as low as $14.99. Some are $19.99. Trips the other way are at $19.99. Trips to San Francisco are just $4.99.

Update: Fares for Thursday and Friday are closer to $40.

FlixBus, which began in Germany, expanded to the United States in May of this year.

Click here to view prices and purchase tickets.