Trump Invites Putin to Washington in the Fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall for a second get-together, even as cleanup from the first continues with no letup.

A White House meeting would be a dramatic extension of legitimacy to the Russian leader, who has long been isolated by the West for activities in Ukraine, Syria and beyond.

No Russian leader has visited the White House in nearly a decade.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, and “those discussions are already underway.”

Trump tweeted earlier that he looked forward to “our second meeting” as he defended his performance at Monday’s summit.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018