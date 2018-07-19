Water Toys for the Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is out in the FOX40 backyard with The Toy Insider senior editor Marissa DiBartolo and some kiddos as they get to try out some new water toys.

Mega Melon Sprinkler (Prime Time Toys)

Kids will have a JUMBO good time this summer with the new Mega Melon Sprinkler Ball.

Standing 3 feet tall, this giant, melon ball of fun, spouts water from four different fountains.

It’s the super soaker inflatable of the summer.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Target

Aqua Kidz - Aqua Creatures Swim Masks (Amloid)

Take a dive on the wild side and discover the underwater world in a whole new way with the Aqua Creatures Swim Masks from Amloid!

Kids can explore their animal alter-egos with a quality mask that will keep their eyes protected and will surely bring loads of fun to pool and water activities.

Each version features unique creature characteristics as the shark mask comes complete with a fin on top, realistic eyes, and jagged teeth over the lens, while the crocodile mask is decked out in reptile scales, spooky yellow eyes, and spikey teeth.

The one-size-fits-all mask features an adjustable strap to fit kids ages 5-and-up along with a durable, high-quality kid-safe lens.

Available in three styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink), and Shark (blue).

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $9.97

Available: Walmart

Aqua Kidz - Aqua Creatures Water Squirterz (Amloid)

Talk about a wet and wild sneak attack! With Amloid’s Aqua Creatures Water Squirterz, kids will have a blast battling each other to see whose predator is the pack leader.

Just place the hand-held launcher under water and squeeze the compression pump to fill it up, then squeeze again to soak your target.

Available in ferociously playful shark and crocodile editions, each squirterz can launch a steady stream of water up to 10 feet! Whether outside in a pool or inside in a bath, the Aqua Creatures Squirterz will take the fun to a whole new level.

The one-size-fits-all squirterz are the perfect accessory to add to any water toy box this spring.

Available in three styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink) and Shark (blue).

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $7.68

Available: Walmart

Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka (Hasbro)

Drench the competition with a massive blast of water from the Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka water blaster!

Battlers can keep pouring it on with this water blaster that holds a huge 55 fluid ounces (1.6 liters).

Move the handle back and forth to swamp anyone in range! Soak big with the Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka water blaster!

Age: 7+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Major retailers and hasbro.com

CAT Ultra Sand Set (Toy State)

The ultimate 2-in-1 sand vehicle is here.

With the Cat Tough Tracks Ultra Sand Set, kids can rake, shovel, dig and dump in either dump truck or wheel loader mode.

Whether it’s the beach or sandbox, the Ultra Sand Set is ready for action.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Goliath Hydro Zoom Ball (Goliath)

Get ready to have H2-Oh so much fun with the Zoom Ball Hydro!

Hold on to one set of handles, while your friend holds the other. Open your arms quickly to send the Zoom Ball over to your friend but watch out!

They will be ready to send the Zoom Ball back!

You never know when the balloons will pop and soak you in water!

Age: 6+

MSRP: $17.99

Available: Amazon, Kmart