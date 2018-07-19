Wrong-Way Driver Still Not Facing Charges After Causing Deadly Marysville Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- A man suspected of driving the wrong way on a Marysville bridge and killing a 29-year-old mother of two has been released from the hospital.

However, John Xiong is not facing any charges, at least not yet.

Trysha Graff lost her life on the 10th Street bridge between Marysville and Yuba City on June 21. Her passenger, Pablo Gutierrez, also suffered serious injuries but survived.

Photographs provided by KUBA Radio show the pick-up truck that Marysville police say hit 29-year-old Graff. Xiong was driving the truck the wrong way, according to officers.

So far police have not ruled out drugs or alcohol as an impairment reason behind Xiong's wrong-way driving.

Within the past few days, Xiong was released from the hospital. FOX40 knocked on his last known address but no one answered.

The Yuba County District Attorney's office says its still waiting on police reports to determine if any charges will be filed against Xiong.

Meanwhile, Marysville police would only say the investigation is still ongoing. Despite the slow pace, Graff's mother told FOX40 off camera she believes Xiong will eventually be charged.

Graff's family has set up a memorial account at a local bank. Donations can be made payable to Trysha Graff Broken Chain Memorial Fund at Umpqua Bank, 700 E St., Marysville, CA 95901. This fund was set up for her children and will be transitioned to a trust account for them.