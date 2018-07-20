Aerial Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Monday, Tuesday Above Parts of Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As the summer heats up, so does mosquito activity.

Mosquito bites can be annoying, but also dangerous if the pests carry the West Nile virus. For weeks, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District has been keeping an eye on the increase in West Nile activity in Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood, parts of South Sacramento and in Elk Grove.

"Twenty-three more mosquito samples from that area came back positive, which is what prompted us to make our decision for aerial spraying," vector control spokeswoman Luz Maria Robles said.

Vector control will launch low-flying planes Monday and Tuesday. The planes, flying at about 300 feet, will spray an insecticide called Trumpet EC. Some neighbors wonder if it's safe.

"I would say, 'Yeah, go for it. Kill them all,'" neighbor Ashley Yee said. "But I do have concerns if it's safe for wildlife."

Robles says the amount sprayed would only be harmful to mosquitoes.

"At the very low dosage rates, we use less than an ounce per acre, there are no adverse health-related effects to the environment, people or pets," Robles told FOX40.

Robles says mosquito activity may have increased in the Pocket area because of the city's efforts to fight algae blooms.

"They were doing treatments and that caused the basins to fill up," Robles said.

Standing water is where mosquito breeding grounds pop up.

Still, an increase in water does not mean an increase in West Nile activity, Robles says, and aerial spraying over 41,000 acres will help keep the potentially deadly virus at bay.

So far this year, 142 mosquito samples and 67 dead birds have tested positive for West Nile in Sacramento. There has also been one human case.

