Steve and Barri Altimari from High Water Brewing give a cheese pairing lesson in celebration of Stockton Beer Week. Stockton Beer Week runs through July 22 with dozens of beer related events at bars, pubs, and restaurants across the city, including a pub crawl along the Miracle Mile on 7/21.

More info:

Stockton Beer Week

Now- July 22

Various times & locations

(209) 938-1555

StocktonBeerWeek.com