Former Globetrotter Teaches Kids Skills On and Off Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- A former Harlem Globetrotter is passing on his skills to the next generation.

Damond Edwards is coaching a week-long basketball summer camp at California Family Fitness in Rocklin. Kids are coming from across the globe to learn from him -- including a youth basketball team from Tahiti.

"Their coach flew them to Sacramento. They've been here for a couple weeks now and they'll be here for a couple more weeks," Edwards said.

The trip was more than 4,000 miles.

"We are a small country and our basketball, if we want to get better, we have to come in USA. You are-- USA is best in the world," Taitian coach Temarana Varney said.

Edwards, a Sacramento native, says his history of being in front of crowds as a Globetrotter helps him keep kids' attention on the court.

"We master in entertainment, so kids can lose their mind a little bit and want to get back to that phone," he said. "But, again, I know how to keep people interested."

But as much as these kids have learned over the last week, Edwards says the camp teaches more than just basketball.

"It's about team sports, so it's about leadership and cooperation. A bunch of social skills that kids need to learn as well," Edwards told FOX40.

And he's inspired many of his students to one day follow in his footsteps.

"I want to become a professional player," Tahitian player Joaquin Varney said. "Maybe in the NBA."