Darren is outside in the FOX40 Garden with Girl Scouts and Tim Pickney (Pumpkin Picasso) getting an update on our growing pumpkins. Today, they're explaining the different between a pollinated pumpkin and an unlucky un-pollinated pumpkin. The pumpkin leaves are getting huge!
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 20
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 6
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, June 22
Girl Scouts Plant Pumpkins at FOX40
Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, June 8
Watch Our Live Pumpkin Cam!
