Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 20

Posted 10:05 AM, July 20, 2018, by

Darren is outside in the FOX40 Garden with Girl Scouts and Tim Pickney (Pumpkin Picasso) getting an update on our growing pumpkins. Today, they're explaining the different between a pollinated pumpkin and an unlucky un-pollinated pumpkin. The pumpkin leaves are getting huge!