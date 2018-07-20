In Your Neighborhood: Marysville

Posted 11:50 AM, July 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:48AM, July 20, 2018

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Pedro took a trip down to Marysville to have a bit of fun.

Tracy’s Diner  – Pedro’s first stop is breakfast with Mayor Rick Samayoa at Tracy’s Diner!

Marysville Peach Festival - Sodaro Orchards and AJ's Burgers are treating Pedro and the mayor to more goodies as they prepare for this weekend's festivities. 

Silver Dollar Saloon - Pedro, again, is enjoying more food and of course drinks at the Silver Dollar Saloon. 

Marysville Gold Sox - Pedro is testing his skills on the baseball diamond with Marysville Gold Sox pro team.

 