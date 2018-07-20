Interior Secretary Zinke Visits Don Pedro, New Melones Reservoirs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA GRANGE -- President Trump's Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke toured the Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs on Friday.

Straight to the punch, Zinke says his visit was to discuss California's water storage.

"In Montana, whiskey's for drinking, water's for fighting," he said. "Same here."

U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, hosted the tour. He says this is part of his effort to improve the state's water infrastructure.

"The opportunities we have for more water storage for a growing state, but to also show him the devastation that can happen if you push all of our water out to the ocean," Denham said.

Zinke also met briefly with ranch Todd Sill, who shared his desire for better water storage.

“It’s just common sense," Sill said. "If you need more water, the Sierras willing to give it. We just gotta have the backbone to build the storage."

Sill believes the state water resources control board's recent proposal to release 40 percent of water from the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers into the ocean to prevent an "ecological crisis" will devastate the Central Valley's economy.

"It'll wipe us out. They're trying to create another dust bowl. They're trying to repeat history," Sill said.

Zinke says he admires Sill's passion but didn't speak to him at length.

"I don’t know what their agenda is, we didn’t talk about exactly their agenda, so I really can’t comment on what they believe," Zinke said.

Zinke added he believes part of the solution is to build more places like Don Pedro.

“In this part of the system, there seems to be enough water, it’s just how to best manage it," Zinke said.

After touring Don Pedro and New Melones reservoirs, Zinke says his next step is to speak with lawmakers.