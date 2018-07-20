Rep. Jeff Denham Talks Water Storage in the Central Valley

A member of the Trump Administration is in northern California this week to explore water storage in the Central Valley.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and republican Congressman Jeff Denham will be touring the Don Pedro Reservoir as well as New Melones.

A spokesperson for the Turlock congressman says Zinke and Denham will be discussing water infrastructure and storage.

Just last week Denham voted in favor of legislation aimed at improving federal water management projects to benefit the central valley.

