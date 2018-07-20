Woman Gets Hit in the Head at Folsom Rodeo by Weighted American Flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- It's a sight that's meant to turn heads; a parachutist gliding in to the Folsom Pro Rodeo, trailing a huge American flag. Lorilea Fischer was recording the spectacle on her son's phone when that sight meant to turn heads... hit her in the head.

"When I turned I got hit in the head and flew off the bleacher," said Fischer.

Minutes before impact, Fischer recorded a video of the seating area rodeo staff moved her family to because her son uses a wheelchair. She says a weight on the flag used to keep it unfurled...knocked her from 3 rows back to in front of her son, landing all on her right side and eventually at the hospital.

When asked, what was going through her mind, Fischer's sister said, “immediately just had just this disbelief of I really can't believe this is happening right now,” said Jana Johnson.

But it was.

"My head feels too heavy for my neck to support right now,” said Fischer.

After waking up like that, Fischer says the whole thing got worse with rodeo staff trying to hustle her up and into a wheelchair as the national anthem started.

"The gentleman who was kneeling in front of me, I just grabbed his legs and put my head on his knee and asked him to please stay still," Fischer said.

The Folsom Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the rodeo, wouldn't comment about the situation to FOX40, deferring to its insurance company. Through a letter, that insurance company has now denied a claim filed by Fischer, saying the parachutist, Kent Lane, wasn't contracted with the rodeo.

Fischer's lawyer says that's a poor case of passing the buck.

Justin Ward, Fischer's attorney said, "are they trying to claim that mister Lane just happened to fly in to the rodeo unannounced? He just choreographed it at the same time that the national anthem was about to start? No!"

With a claim denied, Ward says his client will pursue justice in a court of law.

She'd just received a promotion at her telemarketing firm and hasn't been able to work or move much since the incident.

According to Fischer's relatives, the parachutist - Kent Lane - told them he'd misjudged and thus was surprised by winds on July first.

A review of weather statistics from that day show winds in the area that evening were from the southwest, moving at 15 - 20 miles per hour.

FOX40 reached out to Lane to hear his side of this story directly, but he did not return our calls for comment.