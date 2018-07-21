Armed Man Inside Los Angeles Trader Joe’s With People Inside, Police Say

#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Update: police say there are people inside Los Angeles Trader Joe's store where a teen shooting suspect barricaded himself; they say he shot his grandmother and another woman earlier during family dispute. See RE-33SA. pic.twitter.com/ri7ZMPvn8C — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: Earlier today, officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. https://t.co/fLAowNpgYL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident. Again, this is an active and evolving situation, and we continue to urge the public and media to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Update: police say suspect in possible hostage situation at Los Angeles Trader Joe's store shot two women earlier on Saturday. See RE-33SA. pic.twitter.com/AYzlTCpWmL — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 22, 2018

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

An armed man barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, prompting a massive police response with people still inside the store.

Here are the latest developments:

— An unknown number of people are still inside the store in the Silver Lake neighborhood hours after the gunman ran inside, police said.

— The suspect was pursued by police after a shooting and ran into the Trader Joe’s when he crashed his car, police said.

— Eighteen ambulances and more than 100 firefighters are at the scene of the incident, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman David Ortiz said.

Events began with a shooting in the 1600 block of 32nd Street around 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) in which an elderly woman and a young woman were victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

The suspect fled in a 2015 Toyota Camry and during a police pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers, Lopez said. None of the officers was injured.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle, got out and ran into the store on Hyperion Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, Lopez said.

Customers immediately ran out of the store and police surrounded the building. Over the course of the standoff, several people walked out of the store with their hands up.

“We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area,” Los Angeles police tweeted.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 20-year-old female patient was transferred to a hospital in fair condition. She was removed from a vehicle, not the inside of the store, Stewart said.

“We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside,” Stewart added.

A manager at Gelson’s Market, across the street from Trader Joe’s, said people inside the market heard shots fired outside. Many people yelled and dropped to the floor, she said. The manager did not wish to give her name.

No one inside Gelson’s was hurt to her knowledge. The store is currently on lockdown, but customers are allowed exit through the back of the building.

CNN spoke to employees at nearby Jersey Mikes and What the Fish, both stores are on lockdown and no one was injured.

Public safety agencies responded in force, with an armored police vehicle parked outside the store and seven ambulances and dozens of law enforcement vehicles arriving on the scene.

Aerial video shot from a helicopter showed armed officers carrying shields and a man walking out with his hands up.

The video also showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured, as well as people climbing out of a store window and down a rope ladder.