Video: California State Fair Monorail Has Electrical Malfunction, Starts Fire

SACRAMENTO -- The monorail at the California State Fair malfunctioned and caught fire around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Videos show sparks flying, hitting the ground and a food shack below.

Sacramento Fire said the small fire was caused by a short electrical circuit and was contained to one car.

The operator was the only person on the monorail at the time of the incident.

Crews used a scissor lift to get the operator down from the monorail.

No injuries have been reported.

Small electrical fire on monorail @Cal Expo. Contained to 1 car. Operator only one on train being assisted off now pic.twitter.com/pvMsIJKPD2 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 21, 2018

