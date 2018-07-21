Video: California State Fair Monorail Has Electrical Malfunction, Starts Fire

SACRAMENTO -- The monorail at the California State Fair malfunctioned and caught fire around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Videos show sparks flying, hitting the ground and a food shack below.

Sacramento Fire said the small fire was caused by a short electrical circuit and was contained to one car.

The operator was the only person on the monorail at the time of the incident.

Crews used a scissor lift to get the operator down from the monorail.

No injuries have been reported.

