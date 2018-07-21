Video: California State Fair Monorail Has Electrical Malfunction, Starts Fire

SACRAMENTO -- The monorail at the California State Fair malfunctioned and caught fire around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Videos show sparks flying, hitting the ground and a food shack below.
Sacramento Fire said the small fire was caused by a short electrical circuit and was contained to one car.
The operator was the only person on the monorail at the time of the incident.
Crews used a scissor lift to get the operator down from the monorail.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.