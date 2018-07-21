Wedding Week at FOX40!

This week, July 23-27, FOX40 will be focusing on wedding planning. Here’s a list of morning segments to lookout for.

Wedding Dress Talk with SPARKLE Bridal Couture

Wedding Planner Advice

Wedding Facts – True or False Game

Things Engaged Couples Should Talk About Before the Wedding

How to Stay on Budget

Wedding Dresses at Miosa

Wedding Cake Trends

Feel free to share your wedding planning advice HERE.

Send us your favorite wedding photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.