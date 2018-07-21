Wedding Week at FOX40!

This week, July 23-27, FOX40 will be focusing on wedding planning. Here’s a list of morning segments to lookout for.

  • Wedding Dress Talk with SPARKLE Bridal Couture
  • Wedding Planner Advice
  • Wedding Facts – True or False Game
  • Things Engaged Couples Should Talk About Before the Wedding
  • How to Stay on Budget
  • Wedding Dresses at Miosa
  • Wedding Cake Trends

Feel free to share your wedding planning advice HERE.

Send us your favorite wedding photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people in the photo and where you’re from.

Email photos to morning@fox40.com or submit them below.

