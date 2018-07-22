Vacaville Police Arrest Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting Girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Police in Vacaville investigated an early morning homicide Sunday.

Neighbors around Peach Tree Avenue and Kentucky Street told FOX40 they heard shouting coming from a nearby home around 3 a.m. Police say it was one of the neighbors who dialed 911.

"When we arrived on scene we located a 22-year-old female who was unresponsive," said Vacaville Police Lt. Chris Polen.

Vacaville police say the victim was discovered in a detached garage. Neighbors say it is also a living area and a place her 24-year-old on and off again boyfriend, Gage Pontarelli, lives.

"He also made some statements that they were in a fight prior to us arriving on scene," Polen told FOX40.

However, police say it's unclear what that fight was about.

The victim, who police say is from Elk Grove, had a single gunshot wound to the chest. The department says a neighbor was quick to help by performing CPR but it was too late.

"We were unsuccessful in saving her life," Polen said.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence detectives soon suspected Pontarelli.

"Mr. Pontarelli was taken into custody and brought back to the police department for further questioning," Polen said. "He was later booked into the Solano County Jail for homicide."

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says Pontarelli has since been placed on suicide watch inside the jail because of the charges against him.

Meanwhile, the crime has shocked the neighborhood, which many say rarely has crime.

"These neighbors, they take care of themselves," Polen said. "They take care of others and they rarely need our services."