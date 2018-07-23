California Urges People to Conserve Energy

PHOENIX (AP) — The operator of California’s electrical grid is calling for voluntary conservation of power due to high temperatures in most of the West, reduced electricity, tight natural gas supplies in the Southern California area and high wildfire risk.

The California Independent System Operator says a so-called Flex-Alert will go into effect statewide from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to high temperatures in CA this week, the @California_ISO has issued a #flexalert for 7/24 & 7/25 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Visit https://t.co/z7hQEJCAy0 for a summer resources guide on how to prevent heat-related illness and recognize signs of heat stroke/exhaustion. https://t.co/YWGmNqq0L1 — CA Corrections (@CACorrections) July 24, 2018

The measure is aimed at conserving power in the hours when air conditioners are typically at peak use.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive-heat warning Monday morning for almost all of Southern California through Thursday.

After near normal temperatures on Monday we will see a hot middle part of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the valley Tuesday through Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5WpGcASAhm — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 23, 2018

Heat advisories will go into effect Tuesday up the Central Coast and through the Central Valley into Oregon.

Excessive heat warnings are also in effect in southern Arizona, California’s southeastern desert and parts of Utah and New Mexico with highs in some areas forecast to reach nearly 120 degrees on what could prove to be the hottest days of the year.

Here are a few things Pacific Gas and Electric says you can do to conserve energy: