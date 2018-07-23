California Urges People to Conserve Energy

PHOENIX (AP) — The operator of California’s electrical grid is calling for voluntary conservation of power due to high temperatures in most of the West, reduced electricity, tight natural gas supplies in the Southern California area and high wildfire risk.
The California Independent System Operator says a so-called Flex-Alert will go into effect statewide from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The measure is aimed at conserving power in the hours when air conditioners are typically at peak use.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive-heat warning Monday morning for almost all of Southern California through Thursday.
Heat advisories will go into effect Tuesday up the Central Coast and through the Central Valley into Oregon.
Excessive heat warnings are also in effect in southern Arizona, California’s southeastern desert and parts of Utah and New Mexico with highs in some areas forecast to reach nearly 120 degrees on what could prove to be the hottest days of the year.
Here are a few things Pacific Gas and Electric says you can do to conserve energy:
- “Set your air conditioner thermostat to 78 degrees or higher when you’re at home, health permitting, and 85 degrees when you’re away.”
- “If you turn your ceiling fan on when using the air conditioner, you can raise your thermostat about 4 degrees to save energy with no reduction in comfort.”
- “Shut windows and draw the shades to keep in pre-cooled air from the night and early morning.”
- “Have your central cooling duct system checked for leaks.”
- “Avoid using an electric oven on hot days. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave oven, or grill outside.”