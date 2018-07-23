Car Slams Into Foothill Farms Apartment, Injuring 2 Children

SACRAMENTO — Two children were injured Monday when a car crashed into an apartment on Oakhollow Drive in Foothill Farms.

The CHP says the driver of a sedan lost control of the car before slamming into the apartment complex.

An infant and a 6-year-old were napping in a bedroom when the crash happened. Falling debris injured the children and they were later transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It appears the occupants who were in the car are OK.

