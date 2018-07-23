Hail Hits the Sierra During Summer Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Towering cumulus clouds rumbled with thunder over the Sierra Monday and delivered thick blankets of hail to portions of Truckee and the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Much of the Ponderosa Golf course in Truckee was covered in white. The marble-sized balls of hail damaged some Truckee gardens, pounding the pedals off flowers. According to an online CHP dispatch log, some traffic in Truckee was at a stand-still while the heaviest portion of the storm hit around 5 p.m.

The storms prompted flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service, which were allowed to expire in the evening as the storms weakened.

Tuesday's forecast includes the possibility of additional thunderstorms in the Tahoe region.