Motorcyclist Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver Who had Kids in Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Roadside Monday night, dozens gathered to mark the passing of a man who was killed when he was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

"He’d make friends with everyone," said Manuel Ayala, the victim's brother. "He was such a friendly guy. He had such a big heart.”

Noe Ayala was riding his motorcycle on Riego Road in Roseville when the CHP says 33-year-old Zachary Becker, who was drunk at the time, drifted into his lane and collided with Ayala head-on.

According to the report, Becker had two young children in the car with him.

"What happened here was unfortunate. But it’s life and he definitely will be missed," said Ayala's friend Joseph Tunell.

Tunell and Justin Winland were riding partners with Ayala. They say there was some solace in knowing he died doing something he loved to do.

"He was such a great brother," Manuel Ayala said. "He promised me he’d be at my football game next month and, unfortunately, he’s not going to make it."