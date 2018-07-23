Prompted by Salmonella Concerns, Pepperidge Farm Recalls Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farm decided Monday to voluntarily recall four varieties of Goldfish crackers due to the potential risk of salmonella contamination.

Consumers have been urged to get rid of Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar Plus Pretzel. All products were distributed nationwide. Customers can also return the products to receive a full refund.

A supplier of whey powder believes the crackers’ seasoning may be contaminated with salmonella, according to Pepperidge Farm. The same ingredient was behind Mondelez Global’s decision to voluntarily recall Ritz Cracker products.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the products.

See the following chart to find out which products are included in this recall: