Sacramento Activists Mourn BART Stabbing Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local community members mourned a deadly act 80 miles away.

"It happened in Oakland, so for sure it can happen here in Sacramento," said Berry Accius with Voice of The Youth.

Getting on public transit with a loved one, just trying to get home, is something most anyone in most any community has done. On Sunday night in Oakland, one of those trips ended in a fellow passenger stabbing Nia Wilson to death at the MacArthur BART Station, according to police.

'Some black body was going to die.' - Activists in Sacramento mourn the loss of Nia Wilson, the young woman killed at @CityofOaklandCA 's MacArthur BART station, and assert that racism was motivation. They say with hate on the rise... it's a crime that could happen here. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/cYud7GEOZW — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) July 24, 2018

Her sister, Lahtifa, was stabbed as well and sent to the hospital in critical condition. Another sister with them on the train platform escaped unharmed.

While investigators say that so far suspected attacker John Lee Cowell appears to have acted randomly, many remembering the Wilson sisters in Sacramento believe racism was a factor. Cowell is a violent felon currently on parole.

"I definitely believe that the resurgence of white supremacy in our country definitely aided to this kind of thing. Black women are not expendable, right?" said Sacramento resident Asantewaa Boykin. "So when someone decides that they want to make a statement, right, they, that person, intentionally chose to attack a black woman because that's who he attacked. So we have to start talking about racism, we have to start talking about class, sexism because why did he choose that victim?"

As Nia's life was cut short at just 18 years and the life of her 26-year-old sister was put in jeopardy, people in the Central Valley echoed the heartache of Wilson's family in the Bay.

"I just want justice for my daughter," said the victim's father, Ansar Mohammed.